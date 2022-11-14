Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 7.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.540.6346.3061.900.390.480.350.440.350.38

