Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 7.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 57.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Sportking India standalone net profit declines 99.99% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.540.63 -14 OPM %46.3061.90 -PBDT0.390.48 -19 PBT0.350.44 -20 NP0.350.38 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU