JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks end lower on record COVID cases
Business Standard

Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 7.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.540.63 -14 OPM %46.3061.90 -PBDT0.390.48 -19 PBT0.350.44 -20 NP0.350.38 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU