Volumes soar at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 February 2021.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 51.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.42% to Rs.356.35. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd notched up volume of 8.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75397 shares. The stock rose 17.37% to Rs.891.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd registered volume of 98718 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12503 shares. The stock rose 3.83% to Rs.2,460.00. Volumes stood at 17990 shares in the last session.

Huhtamaki India Ltd recorded volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56504 shares. The stock gained 4.89% to Rs.323.00. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 126.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.25% to Rs.246.80. Volumes stood at 6.91 lakh shares in the last session.

