Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd, Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd and Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2021.
Palash Securities Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 43.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186 shares in the past one month.
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 42.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2248 shares in the past one month.
Cords Cable Industries Ltd crashed 7.85% to Rs 46.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10221 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd pared 7.73% to Rs 126. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9791 shares in the past one month.
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd dropped 7.60% to Rs 18.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6710 shares in the past one month.
