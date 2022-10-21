Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 355.51 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 33.69% to Rs 59.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 355.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 264.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.355.51264.5325.4622.8889.8267.6980.1159.3559.4144.44

