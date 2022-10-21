JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Business Standard

Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 355.51 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 33.69% to Rs 59.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 355.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 264.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales355.51264.53 34 OPM %25.4622.88 -PBDT89.8267.69 33 PBT80.1159.35 35 NP59.4144.44 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU