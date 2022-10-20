Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 416.65 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 87.33% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 416.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 307.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.416.65307.9014.5810.3761.8733.4354.9829.7841.5322.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)