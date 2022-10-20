Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 416.65 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 87.33% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 416.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 307.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales416.65307.90 35 OPM %14.5810.37 -PBDT61.8733.43 85 PBT54.9829.78 85 NP41.5322.17 87
