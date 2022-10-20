Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 2.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) revises Dividend
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 3.58% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 4.57 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.576.58 -31 OPM %13.5710.79 -PBDT0.550.65 -15 PBT0.540.64 -16 NP0.400.48 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU