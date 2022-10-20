Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.576.58 -31 OPM %13.5710.79 -PBDT0.550.65 -15 PBT0.540.64 -16 NP0.400.48 -17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:15 IST

