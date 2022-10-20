Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.576.5813.5710.790.550.650.540.640.400.48

