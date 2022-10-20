Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 23.32% to Rs 77.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2803.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3866.772803.783.743.92129.31101.83100.2080.2377.2562.64

