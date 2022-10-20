Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 23.32% to Rs 77.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2803.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3866.772803.78 38 OPM %3.743.92 -PBDT129.31101.83 27 PBT100.2080.23 25 NP77.2562.64 23
