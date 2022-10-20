JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty October futures trade at discount
Business Standard

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 23.32% to Rs 77.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 3866.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2803.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3866.772803.78 38 OPM %3.743.92 -PBDT129.31101.83 27 PBT100.2080.23 25 NP77.2562.64 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU