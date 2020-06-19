Harita Seating Systems standalone net profit declines 74.98% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.31% to Rs 69.86 crore

Net profit of Harita Seating Systems declined 74.98% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.31% to Rs 69.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.78% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.50% to Rs 346.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 477.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.8677.03 -9 346.25477.60 -28 OPM %9.3810.79 -3.405.62 - PBDT6.5516.32 -60 14.3738.44 -63 PBT3.2313.77 -77 1.1029.05 -96 NP2.5310.11 -75 2.2522.02 -90

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:49 IST

