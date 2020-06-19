JUST IN
Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 263.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.03% to Rs 125.47 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 263.33% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.03% to Rs 125.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.32% to Rs 36.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.81% to Rs 566.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 856.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales125.47174.33 -28 566.76856.27 -34 OPM %10.278.52 -8.528.86 - PBDT16.2613.38 22 49.3475.19 -34 PBT11.648.82 32 30.8157.72 -47 NP22.896.30 263 36.0138.44 -6

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:49 IST

