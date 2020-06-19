Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 263.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.03% to Rs 125.47 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 263.33% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.03% to Rs 125.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.32% to Rs 36.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.81% to Rs 566.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 856.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

125.47174.33566.76856.2710.278.528.528.8616.2613.3849.3475.1911.648.8230.8157.7222.896.3036.0138.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)