Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.05% to Rs 324.02 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 8.55% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 360.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.40% to Rs 86.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 1320.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1280.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

324.02360.221320.591280.7113.9512.3313.5012.3842.3041.47160.83143.0928.1532.22108.33106.2521.7123.7486.6777.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)