Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.05% to Rs 324.02 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 8.55% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 360.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.40% to Rs 86.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 1320.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1280.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales324.02360.22 -10 1320.591280.71 3 OPM %13.9512.33 -13.5012.38 - PBDT42.3041.47 2 160.83143.09 12 PBT28.1532.22 -13 108.33106.25 2 NP21.7123.74 -9 86.6777.11 12

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:36 IST

