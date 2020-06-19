Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 149.63 crore

Net loss of Entertainment Network (India) reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 149.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.13% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 538.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

149.63173.49538.15613.7615.3624.8423.2922.6722.0447.56119.24150.86-4.8329.5715.0883.74-3.2319.3810.7153.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)