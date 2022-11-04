JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 119.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 56.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 41.22% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.249.12 23 OPM %10.056.03 -PBDT2.062.20 -6 PBT1.821.95 -7 NP2.313.93 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU