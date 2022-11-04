Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 41.22% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.249.1210.056.032.062.201.821.952.313.93

