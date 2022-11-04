Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 30.59% in the June 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 447.37% in the March 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 83%
Barometers end with minor cuts; Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO fully subscribed
-
Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 11.24 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 41.22% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.249.12 23 OPM %10.056.03 -PBDT2.062.20 -6 PBT1.821.95 -7 NP2.313.93 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU