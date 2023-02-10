Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.37% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.37% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.375.318.440.750.090.050.090.050.090.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)