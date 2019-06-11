Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hasti Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Bajrang Finance standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter
NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the December 2018 quarter
Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 13.29% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.92% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Hasti Finance declined 99.95% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 296.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.96% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.96% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1524.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.23296.70 -100 0.641524.70 -100 OPM %34.78-13.31 -25.006.17 - PBDT0.19218.20 -100 0.27351.80 -100 PBT0.19207.50 -100 0.21265.70 -100 NP0.09195.00 -100 0.11247.70 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU