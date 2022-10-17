Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 33.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.55% to Rs 59.52 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 33.80% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 59.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.5239.808.2310.081.821.601.511.320.941.42

