Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 33.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.55% to Rs 59.52 croreNet profit of Delton Cables declined 33.80% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 59.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.5239.80 50 OPM %8.2310.08 -PBDT1.821.60 14 PBT1.511.32 14 NP0.941.42 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU