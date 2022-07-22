Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 3.88%, gains for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.4, up 3.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.28% jump in NIFTY and a 12.76% jump in the Nifty IT.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.4, up 3.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 16693.15. The Sensex is at 55962.56, up 0.5%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 7.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1971, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

