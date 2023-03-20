Havells India commences production of ACs at Sri-City facility

-
ALSO READ
KNR Constructions receives appointed date for Chittoor-Thatchur Highway project
Tata Consumer, Navin Fluorine, Torrent Pharma, Havells India in focus
Havells India slips as Q2 PAT slides 38% YoY to Rs 187 cr
Sensex adds 141 pts; consumer durables advance; VIX slips over 4%
IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Tracxn Technologies, BEL in focus
-
Havells India announced that it has commenced commercial production of air-conditioners (ACs) at its Sri-City plant in Andhra Pradesh with effect from 17 March 2023.The announcement was made on 17 March 2023, post market hours.
Earlier, on 6 July 2022, the company had intimated the exchanges with regard to setting-up of a new facility to manufacture air-conditioners at Sri City, Chittoor district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The commercial operations started on 17 March 2023.
Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.
The company reported 7% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 284 crore despite a 13% increase in net revenue to Rs 4,120 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip fell 2.20% to currently trade at Rs 1,165.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU