Volumes soar at India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd counter

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 40073 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6127 shares
Varun Beverages Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 May 2022.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 40073 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6127 shares. The stock gained 1.94% to Rs.368.45. Volumes stood at 34875 shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 22.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.1,089.50. Volumes stood at 3.14 lakh shares in the last session.
ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28789 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4905 shares. The stock gained 9.12% to Rs.2,197.50. Volumes stood at 5224 shares in the last session.
Rain Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.178.10. Volumes stood at 3.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 16123 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6997 shares. The stock lost 3.59% to Rs.690.55. Volumes stood at 6633 shares in the last session.
