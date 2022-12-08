HCL Tech tie-up with Intel and Mavenir to deliver 5G enterprise solutions

The IT major on Wednesday announced a new collaboration with Intel Corporation and Mavenir to develop and provide scalable private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. It is the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, and is one of the developers of the x86 series of instruction sets, the instruction sets found in most personal computers.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud.

On a global scale, 5G has quickly become one of the most important technologies for enterprises, reshaping how organizations across nearly all verticals do business.

Through this new collaboration, the companies will work closely on a wide and comprehensive range of projects and activities across enablement, go-to-market and sales acceleration, with the goal of delivering more 5G solutions to CSPs, Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise verticals, the company stated.

The company said that with ultra-low latency, enhanced control and flexibility, including network slicing and reduced hardware and cabling needs, among other features, 5G networks stand to be a foundational technology in the evolution of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and supply chain and logistics, especially when paired with IoT and other connected systems. As private 5G networks continue to develop, enterprises are unlocking exponential value from implementing cloudforward solutions for their operations, and this partnership will ensure innovation is made readily available to current and future customers, it added.

The IT firm further added that, the three companies will work cross-functionally, leveraging each other's unique skillsets to add new offerings and help generate greater value for enterprises. Working together, the companies will develop a cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution leveraging Mavenir RAN, Intel SmartEdge and HCLTech's management, orchestration and automation services. The companies will also create innovative use cases by investing in HCLTech's Cloud-Native Labs to drive meaningful and impactful digital transformations to enterprises around the world.

Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer of HCL Tech, said, There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions across nearly every enterprise and industry. This need represents a major opportunity to innovate and deliver solutions that will have a major impact on business operations and outcomes. We're excited to begin this collaborative journey with Intel and Mavenir as we develop solutions to advance and uplevel the capabilities of enterprises across sectors and around the world.

Leveraging both Intel and Mavenir's technical offerings and business expertise, HCL Tech will serve as the prime solution owner through the ongoing collaboration. In this role, the company will jointly define and establish a program to manage and support activities for solution packaging, go-to-market enablement, sales campaign activities and sales and business reporting through a joint go-to-market program, the IT major stated in the press release.

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The IT company reported 6.27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,489 crore on a 5.2% rise in revenue to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Shares of HCL Technologies were up 0.24% to Rs 1,108.05 on the BSE.

