HCL Technologies appoints country head for Brazil

HCL Technologies has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil.
Funari joined the organization to spearhead HCL's growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centers in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba. HCL services more than 30 clients across Brazil.
HCL Corporate Vice President Anil Ganjoo will serve as the corporate sponsor for the region.
