HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.84% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% slide in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15285.9, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 584.1, up 1.31% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 12.84% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

