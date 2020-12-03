HCL Technologies Ltd sees good buying

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 859.35, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.71% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.67% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859.35, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 5.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22319, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.3, up 1.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

