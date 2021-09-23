HCL Technologies selects RISE with SAP to modernize its digital estate

HCL Technologies (HCL) has selected RISE with SAP offering to further modernize its enterprise digital landscape. Additionally, as an SAP strategic partner, HCL will be using this experience to help its clients leverage their combined experience in the industry cloud transformation space.

This expanded partnership will see HCL taking the role of a consumer and global strategic service partner for RISE with SAP.

As a consumer, HCL's enterprise IT will implement RISE with SAP to augment the growing digital transformation demands of its global business.

As partners, HCL and SAP will reinforce their strategic commitment to deploy the full stack framework for RISE with SAP along with the #HCLCloudSmart suite of industry cloud solutions to drive cost-effective modernization of business processes for enterprises worldwide. As a truly multifaceted SAP partner, HCL continues to accelerate the customer journey to an intelligent enterprise leveraging the SAP S/4HANA reference architecture.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)