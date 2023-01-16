HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 64.91% to Rs 501.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3154.702804.50 12 OPM %51.4044.62 -PBDT700.20428.60 63 PBT671.00403.90 66 NP501.50304.10 65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mon, January 16 2023. 07:46 IST

