HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services rose 64.91% to Rs 501.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3154.702804.50 12 OPM %51.4044.62 -PBDT700.20428.60 63 PBT671.00403.90 66 NP501.50304.10 65
