HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 64.91% to Rs 501.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 3154.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3154.702804.5051.4044.62700.20428.60671.00403.90501.50304.10

