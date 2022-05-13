HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1820.1, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.46% rally in NIFTY and a 1.58% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1820.1, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.63% on the day, quoting at 16065.7. The Sensex is at 53680.13, up 1.42%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has eased around 16.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15487.5, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1817.15, down 1.32% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd tumbled 34.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.46% rally in NIFTY and a 1.58% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)