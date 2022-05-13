Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 742, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% jump in NIFTY and a 8.48% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 742, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 16019.3. The Sensex is at 53598.52, up 1.26%. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 4.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12424.45, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 749, up 2.93% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

