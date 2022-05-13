SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2022.

SEPC Ltd spiked 18.39% to Rs 8.95 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd soared 16.43% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd surged 15.31% to Rs 149.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13395 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd added 14.15% to Rs 64.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2527 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd exploded 13.01% to Rs 1239.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23006 shares in the past one month.

