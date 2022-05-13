SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Umang Dairies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2021 quarter
RattanIndia Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary
Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third straight session
Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 62.32% in the December 2021 quarter
-
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2022.
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2022.
SEPC Ltd spiked 18.39% to Rs 8.95 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd soared 16.43% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd surged 15.31% to Rs 149.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13395 shares in the past one month.
Umang Dairies Ltd added 14.15% to Rs 64.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2527 shares in the past one month.
Nazara Technologies Ltd exploded 13.01% to Rs 1239.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23006 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU