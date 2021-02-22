MOIL Ltd up for third straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.4, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 24.95% jump in NIFTY and a 48.19% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

MOIL Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.4, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 14780.4. The Sensex is at 50086.4, down 1.58%. MOIL Ltd has gained around 8.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3552.1, up 3.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

