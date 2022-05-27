HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1775.75, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% gain in NIFTY and a 0.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1775.75, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16282.3. The Sensex is at 54660.9, up 0.75%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has slipped around 13.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16231.3, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1748.5, up 2.63% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down 40.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% gain in NIFTY and a 0.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

