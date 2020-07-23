JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC AMC Q1 PAT rises 4% to Rs 302 cr
Business Standard

HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 3.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 411.49 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 3.62% to Rs 302.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 291.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 411.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales411.49504.39 -18 OPM %76.9178.46 -PBDT394.10441.80 -11 PBT380.37429.92 -12 NP302.36291.79 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU