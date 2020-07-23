HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 3.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 411.49 croreNet profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 3.62% to Rs 302.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 291.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 411.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales411.49504.39 -18 OPM %76.9178.46 -PBDT394.10441.80 -11 PBT380.37429.92 -12 NP302.36291.79 4
