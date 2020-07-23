HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 3.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 411.49 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 3.62% to Rs 302.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 291.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 411.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.411.49504.3976.9178.46394.10441.80380.37429.92302.36291.79

