Angel One update on business performance for June 2022

Angel One reported an increase in client base to 10.41 million in the month of June 2022 compared to 10.10 million in May 2022 and 5.29 million in June 2021. The average client funding book stood at Rs 16.31 billion in June 2022 compared to Rs 18.84 billion in May 2022 and Rs 13.62 billion in June 2021.

The company's overall equity average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 9765 billion in June 2022 compared to Rs 8942 billion in May 2022 and Rs 4469 billion in June 2021. The company's ADTO in F&O segment stood at Rs 9571 billion in June 2022 compared to Rs 8729 billion in May 2022 and Rs 4329 billion in June 2021.

The company's ADTO in cash segment stood at Rs 30 billion in June 2022 compared to Rs 37 billion in May 2022 and Rs 56 billion in June 2021. The company's ADTO in commodity segment stood at Rs 108 billion in June 2022 compared to Rs 105 billion in May 2022 and Rs 48 billion in June 2021.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity and F&O segments stood at 21.2% each in June 2022. The company's retail turnover market share in cash and commodity segments stood at 14.1% and 45.3% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)