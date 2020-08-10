Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 1.27%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 152, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.94% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 11319.1. The Sensex is at 38369.18, up 0.86%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 12.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1336, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 273.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.4, up 1.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

