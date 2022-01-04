HDFC Bank Q2 CASA jumps 24.6% YoY, deposits rise 13.8% YoY

The private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 12,60,000 crore as of 31 December 2021, a growth of around 16.4% over Rs 10,82,300 crore as of 31 December 2020.On a sequential basis, advances grew by 5.1% over Rs 11,98,800 crore as of 30 September 2021.
As per the bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 13.5% over 31 December 2020 and around 4.5% over 30 September 2021. Commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29.5% over 31 December 2020 and around 6% over 30 September 2021. Corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 7.5% over 31 December 2020 and around 4.5% over 30 September 2021.
The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 14,46,000 crore as of 31 December 2021, a growth of around 13.8% over Rs 12,711,00 crore as of 31 December 2020 and a growth of around 2.8% over Rs 14,06,300 crore as of 30 September 2021. Retail deposits grew by around 17% over 31 December 2020 while wholesale deposits grew by around 1% over 31 December 2020.
The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,81,000 crore as of 31 December 2021, a growth of around 24.6% over Rs 5,46,700 crore as of 31 December 2020 and a growth of around 3.5% over Rs 6,58,200 billion as of 30 September 2021. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of 31 December 2021, as compared to 43% as of 31 December 2020 and 46.8% as of 30 September 2021.
Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.17% higher at Rs 1,522.30 on BSE.
HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks.
The bank's net profit rose 17.59% to Rs 8834.31 crore on 7.44% increase in total income to Rs 38,754.16 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 grew by 12.1% to Rs 17,684.4 crore from Rs 15,776.4 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.
