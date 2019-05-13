HDFC gains after good Q4 result

gained 2.12% to Rs 1,972.05 at 14:19 IST on BSE after net profit rose 26.8% to Rs 2861.58 crore on 24.28% rise in total income to Rs 11586.58 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced during market hours today, 13 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 21.53 points, or 0.06% to 37,484.52

On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,982.80 and a low of Rs 1,920.55 so far during the day.

The board approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (secured or unsecured) and/or any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up to Rs 125000 crore on a private placement basis.

