ITC Ltd extends losses

is quoting at Rs 297.1, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% rally in and a 3.34% spurt in the

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 297.1, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11252.8. The Sensex is at 37436.88, down 0.07%. has lost around 2.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29359.05, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 294.4, down 0.24% on the day. ITC Ltd jumped 4.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% rally in NIFTY and a 3.34% spurt in the Nifty

The PE of the stock is 30.63 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)