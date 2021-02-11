HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for five straight sessions

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 721.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.97% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 721.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15143.05. The Sensex is at 51441.16, up 0.26%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 0.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16869.35, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 107.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

