HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.85, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 15225.8. The Sensex is at 51725.53, up 0.73%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16862.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 708.6, up 3.04% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 102.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

