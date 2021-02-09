Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.35, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.8% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.35, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 15235.15. The Sensex is at 51710.69, up 0.7%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34452.25, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 604.2, up 0.93% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 53.8% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

