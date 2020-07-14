5Paisa Capital reports turnaround Q1 result

5Paisa Capital reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 85.17% to Rs 42.44 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 July 2020. Shares of 5Paisa Capital settled 10% higher at Rs 309.15 yesterday.

5Paisa Capital said the company has maintained its swift pace of client acquisitions with over 160,000 acquisitions in the quarter, crossing 700,000 customers in total. The company has launched commercial operations on our P2P platform this quarter, and has already seen significant traction in a short span of time, 5Paisa Capital said.

Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole-Time Director and CEO, 5paisa Capital, said the company recorded strong revenue growth backed by improved trading activity and successfully curtailed expense growth.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with Sebi as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

