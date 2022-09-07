India aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 Trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India's exports which have already crossed USD 675 billion in the last fiscal and the nation is now aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 Trillion by 2030, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal during an interaction with the faculty and students of the Stanford Graduate School of Business in Sanfrancisco. He added that by the time India would celebrate the 100th anniversary of its independence it would be a USD 30 trillion economy. That is the kind of opportunity that India presents to the world. This is not just India's decade, it is India's century, he added. Goyal observed that the last few years have been well spent by India in creating the foundation in which the country can rapidly transform, grow its economy, improve its systems, engage with technology and learn from the best in the world. The Minister also stressed that India has been striving to ensure that every citizen of the country, every child born in the nation has a right to a good quality life and a bright future.

