Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 83.47 points or 0.36% at 22934.77 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Nureca Ltd (down 3.45%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 3.07%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.83%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.51%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 2.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 2.01%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.96%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 1.95%), Anuh Pharma Ltd (down 1.94%), and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 1.91%).

On the other hand, Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 3.8%), Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 2.16%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 1.23%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.28 or 0.53% at 60414.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.2 points or 0.46% at 17978.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 96.85 points or 0.34% at 28733.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.73 points or 0.44% at 8917.93.

On BSE,1457 shares were trading in green, 1982 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)