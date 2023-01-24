Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 206.17 points or 0.9% at 22824.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 9.23%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 3.31%),Syngene International Ltd (down 3.09%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 2.24%),Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.12%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.1%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.97%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 1.96%), and Hikal Ltd (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, Kopran Ltd (up 4.38%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 3.29%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 1.89%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.31 or 0.04% at 60917.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.12% at 18097.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 78.64 points or 0.28% at 28465.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.66 points or 0.37% at 8906.54.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1960 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

