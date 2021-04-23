Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 8.53 points or 0.64% at 1326.7 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.9%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.9%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.73%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.04%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.86%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.28%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 13.81%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 10%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.46 or 0.15% at 48010.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.35 points or 0.16% at 14382.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.33 points or 0.84% at 21073.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.78 points or 0.57% at 6853.33.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 1110 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)