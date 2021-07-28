Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 17.84 points or 0.73% at 2425.57 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.84%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.78%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.2%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.65%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.6%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.53%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.32%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.2%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.69%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.63%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.34 or 0.27% at 52436.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.25% at 15707.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 124.46 points or 0.47% at 26360.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.14 points or 0.37% at 8008.1.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 1847 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

