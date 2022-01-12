Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 24.6 points or 0.1% at 25597.98 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.96%), Shalby Ltd (down 3.3%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.24%),Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 2.9%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nureca Ltd (down 2.18%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2%), Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (down 1.96%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 1.75%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 10.42%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 8.17%), and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 7.38%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 471.77 or 0.78% at 61088.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 132.05 points or 0.73% at 18187.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.36 points or 0.43% at 30564.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.93 points or 0.94% at 9126.54.

On BSE,1776 shares were trading in green, 1626 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

