Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 51.55 points or 0.2% at 25352.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 4.21%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.27%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.8%),Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 2.33%),Themis Medicare Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 2.14%), Granules India Ltd (up 1.78%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 1.64%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 1.53%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.97%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.53%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 1.58%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.38 or 0.56% at 60097.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.9 points or 0.58% at 17940.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.25 points or 0.3% at 29409.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.59 points or 0.18% at 9185.96.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1132 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

