Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 51.06 points or 0.3% at 17218.11 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.84%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 3.16%),Syngene International Ltd (up 2.98%),Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 2.54%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 2.24%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 1.98%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 1.69%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 1.56%), and Granules India Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.97%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.04%), and Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 2.33%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.87 or 0.51% at 37947.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.8 points or 0.54% at 11154.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 32.57 points or 0.25% at 12963.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.86 points or 0.17% at 4501.27.

On BSE,696 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

