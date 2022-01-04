Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 211.53 points or 0.81% at 25940.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Granules India Ltd (down 3.74%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.57%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.97%),Anuh Pharma Ltd (down 2.69%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Albert David Ltd (down 2.44%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 2.43%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 2.34%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.32%), and Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 2.28%).

On the other hand, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 9.95%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.31%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 4.11%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.52 or 0.43% at 59436.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59 points or 0.33% at 17684.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 54.58 points or 0.18% at 29753.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.75 points or 0.4% at 8859.05.

On BSE,1653 shares were trading in green, 1661 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

