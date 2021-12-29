Oil and Gas shares ease

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 69.6 points or 0.4% at 17523.76 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.25%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.02%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.94%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.18%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.06%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.71 or 0.06% at 57930.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7 points or 0.04% at 17240.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.05 points or 0.59% at 29092.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.12% at 8694.96.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1234 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

