Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 78.64 points or 0.41% at 18922.61 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.34%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.7%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.37%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.48%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.54%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 619.79 or 1.05% at 59809.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 183.9 points or 1.04% at 17829.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 427.55 points or 1.49% at 29120.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 169.86 points or 1.92% at 9001.04.

On BSE,2273 shares were trading in green, 936 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

